Before Colonial Downs Group can open a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries, the company needs to obtain a permit from town officials.

The company is seeking to open its location at the Triangle Shopping Plaza. The town is holding a public hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, regarding the company’s request for a conditional-use permit to open a Rosie’s. After the public hearing, the 7-member council is set to consider whether or not to award the permit.

Other stores at the plaza include Aaron’s, Dollar General and Boost Mobile, as well as the Dumfries neighborhood library.

The Dumfries site is expected to be the first gaming parlor in Northern Virginia since the state passed a law allowing the Colonial Downs facilities. Similar sites are open in New Kent, Richmond, Vinton and Hampton.

Colonial Downs estimates it will pay Dumfries $640,000 yearly in local gaming tax revenue, according to the permit application. The company also plans to donate $100,000 annually in the areas they operate as part of its charitable giving program.

Officials said the local site would have 150 staff with an average salary of $47,000 and have 150 slot-like machines, a restaurant and live entertainment. The company announced in January its plan to increase its minimum wage at all locations to $15 an hour, and to $9 an hour for tipped positions.

In Dumfries, Colonial Downs has a lease agreement with Curtis Properties Inc. to lease about 18,364 square feet of the plaza’s total 79,435 square feet of the plaza, according to the company’s permit application.

Of that 18,364 square feet of space, Colonial Downs expects 5,755 square feet to include pari-mutuel and simulcast gaming, 3,490 square feet of storage, 2,530 square feet of office/training space, and 1,720 square feet of food service with kitchen and more, such as restrooms, cashier, retail space and a bar with 11 seats.

William Capers, the town’s planning and community development director, is set to recommend approval of the permit with several conditions the company must meet, according to the staff report. The proposed Rosie’s will impact operations at the intersection of Curtis Drive and southbound U.S. 1. The town and the Virginia Department of Transportation have planned infrastructure improvements for U.S. 1 that include the plaza intersection. The town is requesting the company pay $100,000 in one-time support for the intersection improvements.

Town staff will also recommend maximum hours of 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The company also submitted a security improvement plan which states Rosie’s will coordinate with Dumfries police and maintain security cameras 24 hours a day, as well as other security measures.

The permit would only allow the company to operate up to 150 historical horse racing machines.

Colonial Downs Group petitioned to ask Dumfries voters during the last election on Nov. 5 whether or not to allow pari-mutuel wagering in the town. Voters approved the wagering referendum by roughly 60% with 468 votes to approve and 306 votes against the request.