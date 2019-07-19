Potomac Mills announced Friday that it'll soon welcome Virginia's first Round1, a growing chain of entertainment centers that will move into the site of the former Neiman Marcus Off Rack at the popular Woodbridge outlet mall.
Round1 offers a variety of activities, including 10 full lanes of bowling, over 250 arcade games, four professional-grade billiards tables and three karaoke party rooms, according to a news release.
“Our goal is continuing to make Potomac Mills a go-to place for people to spend time together. We’ve been looking for the right opportunities to expand our on-site, family-centric offerings - which help us do just that,” said Jen Snitselaar, general manager, Potomac Mills. “We’re thrilled to welcome Round1 to Potomac Mills, delivering easy, guaranteed family fun directly to our visitors.”
Round1 will be located near the mall’s main entrance, next to the AMC Potomac Mills 18 Theater. The approximately 49,000 square foot complex will be located between H&M, Camille La Vie and Off Broadway Shoes.
“Round1 looks forward to delivering endless amusement for any and all Potomac Mills visitors at our first Virginia location,” said Shane Kaji, chief operating officer and executive vice president of development and operations, Round1. “We have no doubt Potomac Mills shoppers will enjoy our variety of entertainment options, whether it’s a game of bowling with the family or karaoke with friends.”
Round1is the latest addition to Potomac Mills as the center continues to expand offerings for visitors. Other retailers opening at Potomac Mills in summer 2019 include a newly renovated Bath & Body Works with White Barn Candle Company store inside, women’s fashion store Windsor, Bohemian fashion and home decor store Earthbound Trading Co. and a new Street Corner convenience store.
