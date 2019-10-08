Senior apartments begin construction in Woodbridge

A new active senior community is under construction in Woodbridge and slated to open in August 2020. Aspire at Belmont Bay will provide high-end inspired senior living in a resort style setting, according to a news release.
Located near the Occoquan and Potomac rivers at 13825 Clear Lake Circle, the four-story 113,178 square-foot apartment building will provide 124 one- and two-bedroom apartments, available in seven floor plans that include balconies or patios.
Amenities will include an indoor open-air pool, fitness center, salon and spa, art studio and theater, along with meeting and game rooms and pickle ball and shuffleboard courts.
There will be landscaped grounds with walking trails, a patio, gazebo, private gardening areas and outdoor dining with a fire pit, according to the release.
Aspire at Belmont Bay will feature a full-service restaurant, complete with a main dining room, private dining room and The Tavern bistro-style restaurant and bar. Residents will be provided with numerous social, educational and spiritual programs and events.
Managed by Solvere Living, the sales office opened Monday at 1455 Old Bridge Road, Suite 105.
“We are very excited about managing the exceptional Aspire at Belmont Bay and bringing its luxurious, inspiring and resort-style atmosphere to Woodbridge and the D.C. metro area,” said Kristin Ward,president and CEO of Solutions Advisors Group. “We are providing residents an environment of rich amenities, engaging programs and events, along with the best in quality of life and services. The location and atmosphere is lush, elegant and private, and also offers easy access to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., area’s plethora of international, historic, cultural, recreational and entertainment attractions.”
Aspire at Belmont Bay is expected to create more than 35 full time jobs in the immediate future. The owner/developer of the community is Arlington Virginia-based Bonaventure and Belmont Bay marks the second of its Aspire communities.
For more, visit www.aspireatbelmontbay.com.
