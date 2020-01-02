Sentara Healthcare is expected to increase its minimum wage to $15 by January 2022 and even sooner for employees in Northern Virginia. Virginia’s minimum wage is $7.25.

Brittany Vajda, a spokeswoman for Sentara, said the hospital system is set to increase its minimum wage to $15 for about 1,200 employees in Northern Virginia starting Jan. 5. Area locations include Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Opitz Boulevard, as well as other offices in the region.

On Dec. 31, Sentara Healthcare announced its plan to increase its minimum wage to $15 for 28,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina by January 2022, according to a news release, which also stated the company is the third largest employer in Virginia.

Howard Kern, Sentara Healthcare’s president and CEO, said the increase aims to ensure that employees are receiving a livable wage.

“Sentara is committed to rewarding our more than 28,000 team members for their dedication to our mission to improve health every day,” Kern said in a news release. “As one of the largest employers in Virginia, Sentara is also working to support sustainable growth in the regions that we serve by providing competitive pay and benefits to our employees.”

Other employers have announced plans to increase their minimum wage, including Rosie’s Gaming Emporium. Colonial Downs, which owns Rosie’s, will increase its minimum wage to $15 starting this month. The company announced last year plans to open a new gaming parlor in Dumfries with 150 employees.

The company will also raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, compared to the state minimum wage for tipped positions which is $2.13.

In December, the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority voted to increase its hourly wage from $12.75 to $15 an hour by 2023 and will affect more than 8,000 employees, according to a representative with the union 32BJ SEIU.