Shoppers is closing grocery stores in Manassas and Alexandria, parent company United Natural Foods announced Friday. The company is selling 13 other Shoppers stores in Maryland and Virginia.
The stores at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas and 3801 Richmond Highway in Alexandria are expected to close by the end of January, according to a news release.
The store at 9274 Old Keene Mill Road in Burke was sold, but information was not released on the buyer.
As sales are finalized this winter, Shoppers intends to wind down operations at affected locations, including the sale of any remaining inventory and closure of the stores prior to reopening under other banners, the release noted.
The fate of six other Northern Virginia locations is not known. They include a second store in Alexandria and stores in Stafford, Dumfries, Lorton, Franconia and Fairfax. Company officials noted these stores will remain open for now.
United Natural Foods Chairman and CEO Steven Spinner noted this is the latest move in the company’s effort to reduce its retail footprint and focus on wholesale operation.s
"We believe that exiting the retail business will further accelerate our business transformation and allow us to more appropriately allocate resources toward long-term growth initiatives,” he said.
Earlier this year, UNFI made the decision to close the 30 Shoppers pharmacies located in stores and sold the prescriptions and pharmacy inventories to CVS and Walgreens.
"We will continue to wind down our retail footprint in a strategic and thoughtful manner to achieve the goals previously outlined,” Spinner said.
