Sonic's only Northern Virginia location will open in Manassas on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The restaurant at 10850 Promenade Lane won't be the traditional Sonic drive-in that many customers are familiar with. Franchise owners converted a former Burger King, with most of the seating inside — more than 90 seats — and just a handful of drive-in bays in the parking lot.
Over the years, InsideNoVa readers have frequently shared their dreams of a Sonic restaurant as other burger franchises have found locations in Prince William County.
The Sonic menu includes a variety of fast food standards, desserts and frozen drinks.
There are three Sonic restaurants in the Fredericksburg area, with the closest off of U.S. 17 in Stafford County.
Prince William County approved permits for the new restaurant near the intersection of Balls Ford and Sudley roads in May.
