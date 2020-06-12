Spa owner reopens, greeted with packed schedule

Dee Suarez-Diaz, owner of ReNuew Wellness Spa in Woodbridge, reopened her doors with limited services June 10. As Northern Virginia and Richmond entered Phase Two on Friday, Suarez-Diaz started offering all services once again after having to close her business completely in March.

“Once I said we’re opening June 10…my clients were on the phone,” she said. “My schedule book got immediately jam packed, so it’s been rewarding.”

Suarez-Diaz served on the governor’s business task force that formed in April to provide input on COVID-19 reopening guidelines.

She has implemented many safety changes due to the pandemic. She wears a face shield in addition to the mask she normally wears, she said. Instead of leaving 10 minutes between clients to clean, she now leaves 25 minutes between clients for more cleaning.

“I’ve had clients come in,” she said. “They feel comfortable. I have an updated consent form and we pre-screen clients and ask if they have any symptoms. We all have to do our part.”

With Phase Two on friday, spas can operate at 50% capacity and maintain physical distance. Employees must wear masks and clients are asked to wear a mask as well.

Suarez-Diaz first opened her spa in November 2014. She offers skincare treatments, waxing, eyelash extensions and more. While she was closed, she continued shipping products to clients, and moved her workshops from in-person to virtual.

“You feel purposeful again,” she said of reopening. “For me this is my true passion. I have a very caring gene and I love to be able to care for clients.”

Communicating changes due to the virus has been important throughout this time, Suarez-Diaz said.

“People have appreciated the changes we’ve made,” she said. “They still feel the quality and the family feel. They want us to be just as successful so it makes doing my job easy.”

She let her clients know if they had symptoms, they should wait at least 14 days before rescheduling their appointment.

“It’s about being successful together,” she said. “We can’t do it without them.”