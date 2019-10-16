Developers have plans for a large mixed-use development on U.S. 1 with the $19.1 million purchase of the Station Plaza shopping center at the corner with Va. 123 in Woodbridge.
Last week, Grace Street Properties bought the shopping center on 13 acres anchored by Food Lion and B-Thrifty and across the busy highway from the VRE and Amtrak station, said George Boosalis, the president of Boosalis Properties, which represented Grace Street Properties in the purchase.
Boosalis said developing the site plan will take anywhere from 3 to 5 years with construction starting after that. The development will still have to go through the process of getting permits from the county.
The owners want to work with the current tenants to see if they want to lease space in the new development or another shopping center the company owns, Boosalis said.
Grace Street Properties plans to build 2 million square feet for a mixed-used development, which will include retail space for lease. The developer wants to work with the county to consider a pedestrian bridge from the development to the VRE and Amtrak station across U.S. 1.
The county’s plan for North Woodbridge calls for increased density in the area near the VRE. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-0 on Oct. 8 to approve the North Woodbridge plan, which outlines future land use and plans for a town center and urban neighborhoods that will have walkability and access to mass transit, according to the county planning staff’s presentation. The plan preserves established communities and identifies parks and open space. The plan also plots out areas for technology or flexible for industrial use.
Under the approved small area plan, the county plans to have a town center in an area that
includes the Station Plaza, which has plans for urban neighborhoods to the North and South of the town center.
Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, said the plan was developed over three years, with input from the community at 12 meetings and county staff from several departments.
Principi said the U.S. 1 widening project in North Woodbridge is set to be completed by summer 2020.
(1) comment
I'm kind of glad. This shopping center has been an eye sore for years. Hopefully they will spruce it up. It would be nice to see another grocery store, besides Food Lion.
