Manassas resident Yasmeen Rahman said her day care, Hoadly Playroom in central Prince William County, was officially full with a dozen kids enrolled in early March.
As concerns about the spread of the coronavirus grew, leading schools in the state to close through the end of the academic year, Rahman said her enrollment has dwindled to four children on most days.
Because the business is her only source of income, Rahman said she’s worried but is still open for essential workers who need child care.
“I’ve been in child care since 2004,” she told InsideNoVa on Monday. “I’ve never experienced anything like this at all.”
She said some of her day-care clients are still paying even though their child isn’t attending and they are promoting her day care to essential workers.
“I feel blessed for loyal parents,” she said.
She said she tries to look at the situation optimistically.
“It came out of nowhere and it’s unchartered waters,” she said. “I know everybody is in the same boat. We’re all trying to do the best thing we can with what we have.”
Rahman’s oldest child, a college sophomore, is spending the downtime volunteering as a tutor online. “I’ve always taught my kids to give back,” she said.
Her two younger children at Colgan High School are completing assignments online and reading.
“I’ve told them it’s not a long summer,” she said. “Even if it’s not graded, still continue. It’s been challenging trying to get them on the internet and share a laptop.”
School division officials have proposed spending $10 million to get every high school student a laptop.
Rahman said the proposal would be tremendous. “They could both work at the same time instead of coming up with timetables to share.”
She said the experience has brought her family closer.
In a Facebook group, a neighbor posted they couldn’t find any eggs, so Rahman said she dropped off a dozen eggs. She also posts online where she sees chicken, hand soap and other sought-after items as store workers and others work to restock shelves.
“My heart goes out to everybody,” she said.
