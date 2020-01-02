Demolition at the former Ornery Brewery in Woodbridge will allow for a new restaurant at the site: Texas Roadhouse.
The county issued permits last month for the national chain to build at 14389 Potomac Mills Road at the Potomac Festival shopping center.
The Ornery Brewery announced it was closing in March 2018 after owners had first renovated a Hard Times Café for the new brewery concept in 2015. There's now a Ornery restaurant in Fairfax and a taproom in Bristow.
The restaurant sat vacant until demolition began late last year.
Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining restaurant that first opened in 1993 and has grown to over 600 restaurants in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. Other area locations include Chantilly and Fredericksburg.
In a message to investors in October, Texas Roadhouse noted it planned to open 30 restaurants in 2020.
