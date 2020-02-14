Water’s End Brewery is opening a new taproom and brewery in the Potomac Festival Shopping Center, near Opitz Boulevard and Potomac Mills. The popular Lake Ridge business announced the news in a statement Friday, Feb. 14.
The second location will more than triple Water’s End’s brewing capacity, which means more of their flagships, including Damn Beer, The Stout and Don’t Haze Me, Bro! will be on tap for Woodbridge-area craft beer lovers.
“Our tiny brewhouse in Lake Ridge is simply maxed-out and we need to brew more beer to satisfy the epic thirst of our awesome fans,” said Zach Mote, head brewer and president of Water’s End Brewery LLC.
The new brewery and taproom at Potomac Festival is projected to open sometime this summer.
“In addition to brewing larger volumes of our most popular beers, the new brewhouse will allow us to brew a variety of lagers, which our friends and neighbors have been asking of us for years,” Mote said.
Founded in 2016, Water’s End is known for their Beer Club and service of constantly rotating tap offerings. Visitors to the brewery in Dillingham Square are encouraged to bring their own food or order delivery straight to the taproom.
Beer is available in full pours, half pours and tasting flights, and can also be taken home to share in traditional glass growlers or Crowlers: a 32-ounce can filled from the tap and sealed using a bar-top can seamer.
Potomac Festival was the home to Ornery Beer Company’s taproom and brewing operation until March 2018. That company has since opened a new restaurant in Fairfax and a taproom in Bristow.
