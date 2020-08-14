Wawa will open its newest store in Manassas on Friday.
The doors at 10691 Davidson Place, located near the Sudley Road Lowes, will officially open at 8 a.m. with a first-ever socially distant ribbon cutting, according to a news release.
At the event, Wawa will acknowledge Manassas Fire Department and Prince William County Police Department with a “Hoagies for Heroes,” donated lunch and a $1,000 contribution to each department’s charity of choice.
The store will employ approximately 40 associates.
“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to fulfill lives, every day, and that has never been stronger than now as our nearly 900 stores unite together to provide support in the form of food, fuel, food donations, funds and the one-of-a-kind Wawa experience that delivers care and hope no matter the circumstances,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO, Wawa. “As a new store opens, we will continue to provide comfort and a sense of normalcy in the safest way possible, while listening to what our friends and neighbors need most throughout these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.