Westminster at Lake Ridge, one of three not-for-profit Ingleside communities for older adults in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, has announced Paul Gregg as executive director. In this new role, he will oversee all Westminster at Lake Ridge operations and programs.
Gregg has a strong and diverse background in senior living, having served for more than 27 years in various positions where he has made significant achievements in operations, resident satisfaction, employee engagement and clinical outcomes.
“We’re very excited to have Paul on board. His depth of knowledge, experience and management capabilities will complement our team at Westminster at Lake Ridge,” said Ingleside Chief Operating Officer Christine L. Podles, MA, HSE, LNHA. “Paul’s dedication to the senior living community paired with his more than 25 years’ experience, will lead the community to continuing to provide exceptional wellness and healthcare services for residents and clients, while upholding the vision, purpose and values of Westminster at Lake Ridge.”
Gregg began his career as a manager in dining services and over time progressed to various operation positions in multiple companies to include assistant administrator and vice president of operations. In 2002, Gregg became the associate director at Glenaire Retirement Community and in 2010 was promoted to the executive director. Gregg earned his undergraduate degree in English and his master’s degree in aging studies and non-profit management from North Carolina State.
