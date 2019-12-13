Eighty years after the idea was first broached, several progressive groups are embarked on a likely uphill effort to have the Arlington government develop its own energy utility.
The Arlington Green Party is the latest to sign on to the effort, which was proposed by Our Revolution Arlington.
“There are 18 areas in Virginia that have a municipal utility, the closest being Manassas,” Green Party officials said in a statement. “There are over 15,000 such municipal utilities in the U.S., and large cities like New York and Chicago are considering creating such a system.”
The proposal (found here: https://greenpowerarlington.org/) asks the County Board to adopt the measure and begin the process of purchasing the assets of Dominion Power in the county. Realistically, however, the chance of any of that happening is likely to be close to zero.
In the 1939 general election, Arlington voters rejected a similar proposal by a six-to-one margin.
