Belfort Furniture will be hosting a “Conversation on Design” with award winning interior designer and member of the Fab Five from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The store is located at three miles north of Dulles Airport, in Building 3 at 22250 Shaw Road, Dulles.
Berk will be launching his new collection at Belfort, Bobby Berk for ART Furniture.
Customers will hear firsthand what inspired Berk to create this exclusive furniture line and how to express your personality through design, according to a news release.
As Bobby has said, “A well designed space is a happy space. Each piece in my collection was designed to marry form and function, and your home should do the same.”
The collection honors and reflects the evolution of design styles that have inspired this award winning interior designer. Mid-Century styling that is grounded by refined and timeless forms with sculptural elements that nod to Art Deco. Offering pieces for all areas of the home, the furniture is designed to be timeless while offering a refined, modern aesthetic.
“We are thrilled to bring the Bobby Berk collection to our customers” said Mike Huber, Belfort's founder and CEO. “It’s fresh, modern and very versatile. Whether you add a signature piece or design an entire room around his collection, the collection is the definition of attainable luxury.”
The collection boasts graphite stained bar cabinets, dining tables that pair trendy terrazzo and timeless natural wood. It’s this mix, the juxtaposition, that defines Bobby Berk’s signature style.
Matt Huber, Executive Vice President added, “Bobby Berk creates pieces with the perfect mix of visual interest using materials that are both organic and stylish, sophisticated, yet sleek. The design styles offer different materials that resonate with today’s consumer, such as vegan leather, brass, and walnut woods.”
Customers will enjoy a lively Q&A, door prizes and refreshments. Join Belfort Furniture for a special day with this talented and inspiring designer. The event is open to all and will be held at Belfort Furniture, located just
Customers can learn more and RSVP online, www.belfortfurniture.com/events. You can also call 703-406-7600 or email your RSVP to: online@belfortfurniture.com.
