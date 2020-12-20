Manassas-based general contractor R.W. Murray Co. has received an Excellence in Construction Award for its work on the second cardiac catheterization laboratory at Novant Health UVA Health System’s Prince William Medical Center.
Presented by the Metro Washington chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the award recognizes and celebrates outstanding projects built by ABC members. All construction team members are honored, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.
“We are proud to partner with R.W. Murray Co. and pleased they have received this award for our state-of-the-art facility,” said Dr. Stephen Smith, president and chief operating officer of Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center.
The second catheterization laboratory opened in February to meet growing demand for heart and vascular services in the area, Smith added. “Thanks to R.W. Murray Co., we can continue to serve our community and those in need.”
Novant Health UVA Health System plant engineering manager Hank Dawson, R.W. Murray Co. project Manager Al Penksa, and R.W. Murray Co. superintendent Josh Willis accepted the award at a presentation by ABC earlier this fall.
“The opening of our second cardiac catheterization lab, which is equipped with state-of-the art imaging technology, enables our physicians to offer the latest and most complex cardiac and vascular procedures to our patients with lower radiation exposure in a more timely fashion,” said Dr. Hamid Taheri, medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab. “It was a pleasure to have R.W. Murray Co.’s partnership in the design and implementation of this important project.”
(0) comments
