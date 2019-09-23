New Columbia Pike development

This mixed-use project is slated to rise on the northeast corner of Columbia Pike and South George Mason Drive. (Arlington County government)

Another major piece of the ongoing redevelopment of the Columbia Pike corridor is now on the horizon.

County Board members on Sept. 21 approved redevelopment of the 1.8-acre site currently occupied by Westmont Shopping Center into a mixed-use project with 250 apartments and 22,500 square feet of retail.

Two levels of underground parking for about 340 vehicles also will be in the mix.

The site is located at the northeast corner of Columbia Pike and South Glebe Road. The board vote was unanimous.

