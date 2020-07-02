Year-over-year joblessness in the Washington area in May remained more than triple what was a year before, although new data show some improvement taking place on the employment front.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported July 1 that the Washington region’s jobless rate of 9.2 percent in May was up from 2.7 percent a year before, representing 3.36 million in the civilian workforce and just over 300,000 looking for jobs or waiting for theirs to return.
Every single one of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas reported higher year-over-year joblessness in the May report, with the national non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate standing at 13 percent, up from 3.4 percent a year before.
But there was some good news: Jobless rates in May were lower than in April in the local region, statewide and nationally.
Nationally, the Hawaiian metropolitan area of Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina had the highest jobless rate in the nation, standing at 33.4 percent, followed by Atlantic City (32.4 percent). The lowest jobless rates for the month were found in Logan, Utah (4.8 percent); Lincoln, Neb. (5 percent); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (5.5 percent).
Nationally, 109 of the 389 metro areas reported jobless rates of less than 10 percent, but 16 had rates higher than 20 percent.
Of the 51 metro areas with a million or more residents, the best jobs picture was in Phoenix (with an unemployment rate of 8.3 percent), followed by Birmingham and Hartford (8.7 percent each).
The worst jobs environments were in Las Vegas (unemployment rate 29 percent), Detroit (23.7 percent) and Orlando (22.6 percent).
Among Virginia localities outside the D.C. area, all posted significantly higher year-over-year joblessness, ranging from 7.8 percent in Staunton to 10.4 percent in tourist-centric Virginia Beach.
For the state as a whole, the unemployment rate of 9.2 percent, while down from 10.8 percent in April, was well above the 2.7 percent in May 2019. There were 4.33 million in the workforce and just under 400,000 without jobs.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
