Year-over-year joblessness in the Washington area in June improved from the springtime pandemic depths, but remained more than twice as high as it had been a year before, according to new federal data.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported July 29 that the Washington region’s jobless rate of 8.4 percent in May was up from 3.3 percent a year prior, representing 3.44 million in the civilian workforce and just under 290,000 looking for jobs or waiting for theirs to return.
All but one of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas reported higher year-over-year joblessness in the June report, with the national non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate standing at 11.2 percent, down from 13 percent a month before but up from 3.8 percent in June 2019.
Nationally, Atlantic City reported the highest jobless rate of the nation’s metro areas, at 34.3 percent. The lowest figures came from Logan (Utah) and Idaho Falls (Idaho) at 3.5 and 3.6 percent, respectively.
Nationally, 218 of the 389 metro areas reported jobless rates above 10 percent and six had rates higher than 20 percent, although both those totals are down from a month before.
Of the 51 metro areas with a million or more residents, Los Angeles and Las Vegas had the highest jobless rates (18.1 percent each), with Salt Lake City and Louisville the lowest (6.2 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively).
Among Virginia localities outside the D.C. area, all posted significantly higher year-over-year joblessness, ranging from 7 percent to 9.2 percent compared to 2.9 percent to 3.6 percent a year before but below the rates of April and May 2020.
For the commonwealth as a whole, the unemployment rate of 8.5 percent, while down from 9.2 percent in May and 10.8 percent in April, was up from 2.9 percent a year before. There were 4.36 million in the workforce and just under 372,000 without jobs.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
