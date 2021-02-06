[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Slowly – at this point frustratingly slowly – the Washington region’s jobs picture continues to improve from the depths of the COVID crisis.
With 3,362,850 residents in the civilian workforce and 187,136 looking for jobs, the metro area’s unemployment rate of 5.6 percent in December, while more than double that of a year before, showed a slight improvement from the 5.8-percent rate reported in November.
New figures were reported Feb. 3 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Washington region was one of 379 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas to post higher year-over-year joblessness. Seven communities bucked the trend with lower year-over-year rates in December, while rates were unchanged in three areas.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 6.5 percent in December was up from 3.4 percent a year before. A total of 265 metro areas had rates lower than the national average, with 114 above it and 10 equivalent to it.
A total of 51 areas had jobless rates of less than 4 percent, with 20 metro corridors reporting rates of more than 10 percent.
The lowest jobless rate in December was reported in Ames, Iowa, at 2.1 percent. The highest could be found in El Centro, Calif., at 17.7 percent.
Among the nation’s 51 metro areas with populations of more than a million, the lowest jobless rates for the month came from Birmingham and Salt Lake City, at 3.5 percent each. The highest rates were found in Las Vegas (10.4 percent) and Detroit (10.1 percent).
In Virginia, the jobless rate of 4.7 percent in December was up from 2.4 percent a year before; the figure represented 4.26 million in the civilian workforce and about 198,500 looking for jobs.
Among metro areas across the commonwealth outside Northern Virginia, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Harrisonburg and Staunton-Waynesboro (each 3.7 percent). The highest rates were recorded in Hampton Roads (5.3 percent) and Richmond (5 percent).
