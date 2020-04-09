In what most assuredly was the calm before the storm, the Washington region’s year-over-year unemployment rate declined in February, according to new federal figures.
With 3.52 million in the civilian workforce and 104,700 looking for jobs, the region’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in February stood at 3 percent, down from 3.4 percent in February 2019, according to data reported April 8 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The figures represent a period before the COVID-19 virus had an effect on the local and national health, economic and jobs pictures. Even in states where the crisis first hit – Washington, California and New York – the data had been collected before a significant economic downturn emerged.
However, there were still signs that the economy was slightly cooling. Nationally, 277 of the 389 metropolitan areas posted lower year-over-year joblessness in February, a decline from January’s total of 292. Year-over-year jobless rates increased in 80 metro areas (up from 77 in January) and were unchanged in 32.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent was down from 4.1 percent a year before.
Among all metro areas, Ames (Iowa) had the lowest jobless rate, at 1.7 percent. The highest rate, 17.1 percent, was found in El Centro, Calif.
Among the 51 metro areas with populations of a million or more, Miami’s jobless rate of 2.3 percent was lowest in the nation. Pittsburgh had the highest, at 5.2 percent. (Birmingham and Chicago were the large metros that saw the best improvement in their jobs pictures during the month.)
Across Virginia, the jobless rate in February of 2.8 percent was down from 3.1 percent, representing 4.47 million in the civilian workforce and 123,100 looking for jobs.
The March report, due out in several weeks, is likely to show the initial impact of the economic downturn that has taken hold nationally.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
