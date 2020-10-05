Though it continues clawing its way back, the D.C. region’s employment picture has a long way to go before reverting to its pre-COVID numbers.
With 3.43 million in the civilian workforce and 235,000 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 6.9 percent in August was down from 7.9 percent in July, but was well above the 3.2-percent rate recorded in August 2019.
Nationally, the jobless rate was 8.5 percent in August. Figures were reported Sept. 30 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Washington region was among 387 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas to see higher year-over-year jobless rates, although most of those areas are seeing improvement from the depths of the COVID crisis in late spring and early summer.
Nationally, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Idaho Falls (Idaho) and Logan (Utah) at 2.7 percent each. The highest rates were found in El Centro (Calif.) at 22.9 percent and Kahului (Hawaii) at 20.7 percent.
Among the nation’s 51 metro areas with populations of more than 1 million, the lowest jobless rate for the month was found in Salt Lake City, at 4.7 percent, with the highest found in Las Vegas (15.5 percent) and Los Angeles (15 percent).
In Virginia, August’s jobless rate of 6.3 percent was down from 8 percent a month before but up from 2.9 percent in August 2019. The most recent rate represents 4.35 million in the civilian workforce and 275,000 looking for jobs statewide.
Across the commonwealth, unemployment rates for the month ranged from 4.9 percent (in Winchester, Staunton-Waynesboro and in Harrisonburg) to 7.4 percent (Newport News).
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
