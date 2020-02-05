The year-over-year jobless rate across the Washington metro area declined in December, according to new federal data, as most regions of the country also continued to show lower unemployment.
With 3.48 million in the civilian workforce and 91,900 looking for work, the Washington area’s jobless rate of 2.6 percent was down from 2.9 percent in December 2018, according to figures reported Feb. 5 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of the 266 metro areas to see lower year-over-year joblessness in December, an improvement from 233 in November. Year-over-year unemployment rates for December were higher in 101 areas and unchanged in 22.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in December, down from 3.7 percent a year before.
In December, Burlington (Vt.) and Logan (Utah) had the lowest unemployment rates among the nation’s metro areas, at 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The highest rate was found in El Centro (Calif.) at 19.4.
Among the 51 metropolitan areas with a population of a million or more, Salt Lake City had the lowest jobless rate for December, at 2 percent. Buffalo had the highest, at 4.7 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington region, jobless rates were down in many areas, up in Blacksburg/Christiansburg and Lynchburg, and unchanged in Roanoke.
Statewide, with 4.45 million in the workforce and about 109,000 looking for jobs, the December unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was down a tick from 2.6 percent a year before.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
