They continue to claw their way out of the springtime hole, but both the D.C. region and the commonwealth still have a way to go before their employment pictures return to pre-COVID levels.
The Washington region was one of 384 of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas to record higher year-over-year unemployment rates in October, according to figures reported Dec. 3 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
With 3.33 million employed in the civilian workforce (up about 50,000 from a month before) and 224,000 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 6.6 percent in October was down slightly from September, but was well above the 2.9-percent rate recorded in October 2019.
Across the U.S., the jobless rate was 6.6 percent in October, double the rate from a year ago but continuing a decline from double-digit figures during the height of the COVID panic.
(Nationally, 103 localities reported rates above the national average, 275 below it and 11 equal to it, according to non-seasonally-adjusted figures.)
Nationally, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Ames (Iowa) and Burlington (Vt.) at 1.9 percent each. The highest rates were found in Kahului (Hawaii) at 22.5 percent and El Centro (Calif.) at 18.8 percent.
Among the nation’s 51 metro areas with populations of more than 1 million, the lowest jobless rate for the month could be found in Salt Lake City (4.1 percent) with the highest found in Las Vegas (13.8 percent).
In raw figures, the highest year-over-year dropoff in employment came in the New York City metro area (down 1.02 million), followed by Los Angeles (dropping 520,000) and Chicago (off 343,000) – not surprising, given that they are the three most populous metro areas in the country. On a percentage basis, Kahului’s total employment compared to a year before was down 27.3 percent, highest nationally.
In Virginia, October’s jobless rate of 5.1 percent was down from 6.1 percent a month before but up from 2.5 percent in October 2019. The most recent rate represents 4.27 million employed in the civilian workforce (essentially unchanged from September) and 218,000 looking for jobs (totaling 40,000 fewer seeking work than in September).
Across the commonwealth, unemployment rates for the month ranged from 3.6 percent in Harrisonburg to 5.9 percent in Hampton Roads. Approximately 150,000 fewer Virginians were counted as employed in September than held jobs a year before.
October 2020 figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
