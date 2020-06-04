Monday, June 15 at 5 p.m. is the registration deadline for the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County & Public Safety Awards, to be held the following morning in an online format due to the public-health pandemic.
At the event, County Board Chairman Libby Garvey will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 situation on the local economy, as well as provide comments on other topics of governance. After her remarks, the Chamber’s annual Public Safety Awards will honor members of the Arlington County Police Department, Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Communications Center.
The cost is $29 for Chamber members, $49 for others.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
