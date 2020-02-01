Pier 1 will close 450 stores "to better align its business with the current operating environment," according to a recent message to investors.

Business Insider has compiled a list of 270 stores that have been removed from the Pier 1 website.

Closing signs have been posted at the Stafford Marketplace store, other local stores reportedly set to close include:

4609 Duke Street Alexandria

3901 Richmond Hwy Alexandria

1717 Clarendon Blvd Arlington

5857-A Leesburg Pike Falls Church

8105 Sudley Rd Manassas

21050 Southbank Sterling

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision," said Robert Riesbeck, CEO and chief financial officer. "We thank our team of hard-working associates for their commitment to Pier 1 and to serving our customers.”

Stores remain open in Woodbridge, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Fairfax and Leesburg.