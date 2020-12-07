State Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington) and Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean) have been honored by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards event.
Howell and Murphy were saluted among 11 state senators and 10 delegates across the commonwealth for their support of the Chamber’s long-term economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025.
“In an increasingly competitive national landscape, the support of public-policy leaders is key to ensuring Virginia continues to grow and prosper, and we are thankful for the leadership of these legislators,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in announcing award recipients on Dec. 4.
The Virginia Chamber recognized Del. Kathy Byron (R-Forest) and state Sen. Monty Mason (D-Williamsburg) as its legislators of the year, and Del. Rodney Willett and state Sen. Jen Kiggans as its freshmen legislators of the year.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
