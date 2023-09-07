Sentara Health has awarded a $98,000 grant to Youth For Tomorrow (YFT), a Bristow-based nonprofit providing a range of services to support at-risk youth and families in Northern Virginia.
Leaders from Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center presented YFT with the grant on Aug. 24 in support of behavioral health services.
The evening included a buffet dinner hosted by YFT and a presentation of the play, "Every Brilliant Thing," that Sentara brought to the YFT campus in Bristow. A panel discussion with behavioral health professionals followed the production, allowing the audience to share in the themes explored through the one-actor play.
The production was created in 2022 by Virginia Stage Company with support from Sentara. The play blends comedy, improv and audience interaction to tell the story of someone growing up in the shadow of their mother’s struggle with depression. Last year, the play was presented in several venues in the Hampton Roads area. Sentara will bring the play back to Northern Virginia for a performance in Woodbridge in mid-October.
Originally envisioned by former Washington pro football coach Joe Gibbs in 1983, Youth For Tomorrow opened in 1986.
“Sentara Behavioral Health and Sentara Cares share in the mission of Youth For Tomorrow and are committed to working collaboratively to help foster support in our community,” said Jeff Joyner, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. “The needs in our area are great and no one organization can expect to do it all, that’s why we value our relationship with Youth For Tomorrow and support their mission.”
