Inmates at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center have no shortage of chances to right their lives without further harm.
Fairfax County Sheriff Stacey Kincaid (D) on Oct. 11 outlined for the Vienna Business Association a slew of programs offered by her office that let people learn new skills, break free from drug or alcohol addiction and re-enter society with prospects that aren’t entirely bleak.
A Langley High School graduate, Kincaid said she joined the Sheriff’s Office after interning in its inmate-program section and doing one-on-one counseling while she was in college.
“It was about making a difference in the lives of people who may not have had the opportunity or may not have been in the right position to make good choices,” said Kincaid in a presentation at American Legion Post 180 in Vienna.
Kincaid joined the Sheriff’s Office in June 1987, shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice from Frostburg State University.
Kincaid worked in the jail for 17 years and became a captain in the Sheriff’s Office after 26 years’ service. She was ready to retire, feeling her career could not progress further in the traditionally male-dominated profession.
“I’ve always had to fight harder and it made me stronger,” she said.
Desiring a seat at the head of the table, Kincaid ran for sheriff in a 2013 special election to fill the unexpired term of retiring Sheriff Stan Barry. Kincaid defeated Bryan Wolfe, Robert Rivera and Christopher DeCarlo to become the agency’s first-ever female leader. Kincaid beat Wolfe again in 2015 to earn a full four-year term, and faces a challenge this year from DeCarlo.
Kincaid has worked to change the agency’s culture. She noticed the prevalence of mental-illness cases and in 2014 spearheaded the Diversion First program, which offers some non-violent offenders the change to enter treatment instead of jail.
Kincaid and her staff first visited Bear County in San Antonio, Texas, which has a nationally recognized program. Fairfax County’s Diversion First program kicked off in January 2016 and by the end of 2018 had diverted more than 1,500 people from potentially being arrested, Kincaid said. Participants first must be medically cleared before entering the program, she said.
“The jail had become the default mental-health facility,” she said, adding that Diversion First is “better for the individual, better for our community. It’s really about human capital.”
Fairfax County courts now feature drug, mental-health and supervisory-release dockets, Kincaid said.
The sheriff is concerned about the opioid epidemic – “We won’t be able to arrest our way out of this epidemic,” she said – and especially with the presence of fentanyl. Building upon a model program in Chesterfield County, Va., the Sheriff’s Office initiated its STAR (Striving to Achieve Recovery) pilot program, in which 11 inmates participated.
Inmates enter the STAR program voluntarily, not by judicial order.
“When you’re forced to do something you don’t want to do, it’s not going to work,” Kincaid said.
The agency also provides inmates with GED, yoga, art, financial-management, parental-training and food-service-management-certification classes; and helps them obtain government-issued identifications that will aid them in the future job-seeking process. Low-risk inmates in the Community Labor Force perform tasks that save county taxpayers more than $1 million per year, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office bought a sewing machine so inmates could make jumpsuit repairs, saving the agency $12,000 annually, then allowed them to make quilts, which are donated to homeless shelters.
The agency also reaches out to the community with its award-winning honor guard, child-safety-seat inspections, child-identification programs (they do not retain children’s personal information) and the Shop with the Sheriff program which provides $250 gift cards so children at homeless shelters can buy back-to-school items.
Sheriff’s deputies attend the same Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy as county police officers and undergo another six weeks of training to learn how to operate a safe detention center. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office provides courthouse security and serve civil-law documents on behalf of the court.
On average, male inmates stay at the detention center for 31 days and women stay 16 days. Not counting inmates who stay for less than 10 days, though, the average length of stay is 144 days for men and 82 days for women, said agency spokesman Andrea Ceisler.
The detention center, which serves more than 1 million meals annually at a cost of $1.41 apiece, has seen its average daily population decrease in recent years, from 1,233 in fiscal 2014 to 819 in fiscal 2020. While the facility sometimes hosts inmates from other jurisdictions, Kincaid said her office is not under pressure to do so.
The Sheriff’s Office does not track how many of its inmates are undocumented immigrants. While the agency fingerprints all inmates and supplies that information to other law-enforcement bodies, it ended a service contract in 2017 that allowed the office to hold inmates for up to 48 hours after being freed by the court system if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requested it, Kincaid said.
“There has to be a criminal order to detain people,” she said.
