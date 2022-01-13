Sisters Thai will open its fifth Washington area restaurant next to Capital One Hall, the new performing arts venue at Capital One Center in Tysons.

The location will be Sisters Thai’s largest to date at 5,029 square feet.

“Having been a fan of Sisters Thai for the last decade, it is great to see their growth to become one of the region’s top destinations for Thai food” stated Jonathan Griffith, managing director of Capital One Center. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them to the exciting new Capital One Center development in Tysons to join the growing list of dynamic retail and restaurants.”

John Asadoorian and Asadoorian Retail Solutions assisted in facilitating the transaction.

Planned to open in late 2022, Sisters Thai’s menu will include a mix of Thai favorites such as drunken noodles and pad Thai, authentic Thai street-food dishes, specialty curry bowls, and a developed drinks menu served from a central bar that will anchor the main dining area. Also featured within the space will be an outpost of the group’s Magnolia Boutique Dessert Bar & Coffee, serving sweets and treats with extended operating hours.

"We are so excited to be a part of the growing development at Capital One Center, and host our flagship restaurant adjacent to Capital One Hall,” said Tammie Disayawathana, owner of Sisters Thai. “There is so much energy at Capital One Center, and we’re proud to bring our family-run business to complement this mini-city.”

Next to the McLean Station on Metro’s Silver Line, Capital One Center also includes an urban-format Wegmans grocery, other restaurants and retailers and the boutique suite-style Watermark Hotel.