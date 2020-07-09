The South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce has elected Casey Whitmarsh as chair of its board.
Whitmarsh replaces Tom Repczynski, of Offit Kurman Attorneys at Law, who stepped down after nearly three years at the helm and will become immediate past chairman.
Whitmarsh has lived in Fairfax County for more than 16 years and has been a State Farm Insurance agent for over 20 years. Whitmarsh said his passion is listening to his clients so he can help them discover gaps that matter most to them and he takes that philosophy to the chairmanship of the chamber. “The pandemic has really turned business on its head and forced business owners to adapt to a new way of doing things. As the first ‘virtual’ chamber in northern Virginia, the South Fairfax Chamber has been helping our members adjust to the ‘new’ normal of doing business.”
As the region’s only "virtual" chamber, the South Fairfax Chamber of Commerce helps member businesses achieve smart growth and build greater recognition in the south Fairfax and Lorton communities.
“One of our goals as a chamber for 2020 is to increase and improve our overall virtual footprint in the community,” Whitmarsh said. “We pledge the chamber’s support to the local business community so we collectively emerge from the current financial crisis better and stronger than ever."
Terry Head, CEO of Compass Coaching & Consulting LLC takes over as vice chair. Peter Weyland, president of Look.Net and a founding member of the chamber, is stepping down from the vice-chair slot but will remain on the board.
Barbara Redmon is the new secretary, a slot that had been filled by Joseph English in the dual role of treasurer and secretary. English will continue to serve as treasurer.
