Coldwell Banker Realty recently announced that agent Bob Hummer has earned a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist designation.
The certification equips real estate professionals with the tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of probate transactions. The certification covers probate law, court procedures, estate planning, tax implications and more.
"Understanding the intricacies of probate sales is crucial for realtors assisting families and individuals with inherited properties, estate liquidation, and related matters," Coldwell Banker said in a news release. "Now able to demonstrate a deep understanding of the probate process, Bob has become an exemplary asset for his clients; guiding each individual through challenges and opportunities as a valued partner."
