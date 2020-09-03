Joblessness in the Washington area in July continued to improve from its springtime pandemic depths, but remained more than twice as high as it had been a year before, according to new federal data.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 2 that the Washington region’s jobless rate of 7.9 percent in July, although down slightly from June, was up from 3.3 percent a year prior, representing 3.45 million in the civilian workforce and just under 272,000 looking for jobs or waiting for theirs to return.
All of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas reported higher year-over-year joblessness in the July report, with the national non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate standing at 10.5 percent, down from 11.2 percent a month before but well up from a year ago.
116 metro areas across the nation posted jobless rates higher than the national average, with 268 below it and five were at the national average.
Nationally, El Centro (Calif.) reported the nation’s highest jobless rate in July, at 26.8 percent, followed by Yuma, Ariz. (24.8 percent) and Atlantic City (24 percent). The lowest figures came from Logan (Utah) and Idaho Falls (Idaho) at 2.7 and 3.1 percent, respectively.
Nationally, four metro areas had rates higher than 20 percent, down from seven a month before. Seven areas had rates lower than 5 percent.
Of the 51 metro areas with a million or more residents, Los Angeles had the highest jobless rate, at 16.8 percent, followed by Las Vegas and New York (16.4 percent each). Salt Lake City had the lowest (5.3 percent.
Among Virginia localities outside the D.C. area, all posted significantly higher year-over-year joblessness, ranging from 6.2 percent (Winchester) to 9.3 percent (Virginia Beach).
For the commonwealth as a whole, the unemployment rate was down to 8 percent, continuing a decline from the peak of 10.8 percent set in April. For July were 4.37 million in the workforce and just over 352,000 without jobs.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
