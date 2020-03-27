Stafford County's Economic Development Authority has launched a Small Business Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Grant Fund that will pay out up to $250,000 total in grants to offset payroll costs of small businesses affected by COVID-19 shutdowns.
The fund is designed to be used as operational working capital to assist in sustaining payroll costs. Grant funds are provided on a reimbursement basis whereby the applicant must demonstrate that the expense has been paid.
A business with five to 25 employees can apply for a grant of up to $5,000, and a business with 26-50 employees can apply for up to $7,500.
The economic development authority will review applications by April 3 and expect to make funds available the following week. The authority will continue to accept applications until available funds are exhausted.
Additional information is available here.
For additional questions or to submit an application, email EDACOVID19grant@staffordcountyva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.