CIP Finishes of Stafford has been awarded a $1.7 million contract by CBG Building Company to furnish and install interior hardware for four, multi-family residential buildings at Eckington Yards in Washington, D.C. It is among the largest deals in CIP Finishes’ history.
The company will provide unit bath and common bath accessories, shower doors, blinds, mailroom specialties, bike racks, storage lockers and other hardware as part of the contract.
CIP Finishes also has been awarded an $840,000 contract by CBG Building Company to provide hardware for the Bryant Street development near 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in D.C.
Founded in 1988, the Class A contractor is building its new headquarters at 25 Centreport Parkway near Stafford Regional Airport.
Learn more at cipfinishes.com.
Stafford firm to build headquarters Stafford County-based construction firm CIP Finishes will break ground on a new headquarters on Centreport…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.