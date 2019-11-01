CIP Finishes of Stafford has been awarded a $1.7 million contract by CBG Building Company to furnish and install interior hardware for four, multi-family residential buildings at Eckington Yards in Washington, D.C. It is among the largest deals in CIP Finishes’ history.

The company will provide unit bath and common bath accessories, shower doors, blinds, mailroom specialties, bike racks, storage lockers and other hardware as part of the contract.

CIP Finishes also has been awarded an $840,000 contract by CBG Building Company to provide hardware for the Bryant Street development near 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in D.C.

Founded in 1988, the Class A contractor is building its new headquarters at 25 Centreport Parkway near Stafford Regional Airport.

Learn more at cipfinishes.com.