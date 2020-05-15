Businesses across most of Virginia were allowed to turn on the neon "Open" sign and swing open the doors Friday — many for the first time in nearly two months.
Northern Virginia, the city of Richmond and Accomack County are waiting until at least May 29 after requesting a delay from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The rest of the state was back at work Friday, with restrictions: stores and churches are allowed to open at 50% capacity, salons can open by appointment only, restaurants can use 50% of outdoor dining space and gyms can provide outdoor classes, if they have enough space for social distancing.
Several stores were still closed Friday at Stafford Marketplace. Bath and Body Works was closed. Kohls and Party City were still limiting service to curbside pickup. A sign in the window at TJMaxx noted the store is "re-opening soon."
"We're working hard to get our store ready with new health and wellness practices," the sign stated.
Don Tang, employee at Imperial Salon and Day Spa in Stafford, told InsideNoVA Friday that the store was reopening for the first time since closing March 20.
The salon added plexiglass at the front desk and at the manicure and pedicure stations, Tang said.Before reopening, they deep cleaned everything and will require employees and clients to wear a mask at all time and maintain social distancing.
Before a client can receive a service, they have to wash their hands and forearm up to their elbow with soap and hot water, Tang said.
He said clients have been calling and asking what they're doing to reopen safely. Tang said they are offering nail and hair services, but not massages.
Wearing a plastic face shield, he said ordering masks, hand sanitizer and other needed items has been difficult due to demand.
Julie Armstrong, a Prince William resident who lives near Stafford County, received a manicure and pedicure on Friday while staying apart from other clients and wearing a black face mask.
"I feel very safe," she said. "I think we need to open up and stimulate the economy."
She called earlier in the week to make an appointment.
"They were great," she said. "They did a great job getting everything up and going."
