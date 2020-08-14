Among efforts by Stafford County to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s Economic Development Authority is launching three small business assistance grants: Stay, Sleep, and Safe in Stafford business grants.
The grant programs are funded using more than $2.35 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided by the county and administered by the authority.
Available to qualifying Stafford small businesses, the programs will provide direct financial assistance to those businesses impacted directly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
General program eligibility requirements include businesses that are physically located within Stafford, have up to 50 full-time employees, are registered with the Stafford County Commissioner of the Revenue and can demonstrate at least a 25% loss in revenue attributed to COVID-19.
Stay in Stafford grants are open to Stafford-based small businesses; the program provides grants of up to $10,000. Grant awards are calculated and based on the business’s lease or mortgage payments for up to three months. Small businesses in the food and beverage, entertainment and retail industries will be given preference.
Safe in Stafford grants are open to all Stafford-based small businesses and non-profit organizations; the program provides reimbursable grants of up to $5,000, for the direct costs of PPE or other COVID-19 related equipment. Priority will be given to applicants that have invested in technology to facilitate e-commerce or virtual business operations and professional services, as well as the actual costs for alterations of technology changes or improvements that the business made to respond to COVID-19.
Sleep in Stafford grants are open to all Stafford-based lodging establishments (Airbnb and/or similar type individual rentals are not eligible); the program provides grants of up to $30,000. Grant award amounts are based on the establishment’s documented number of guest rooms.
The EDA will accept applications from Aug. 17-26. For more information, contact Josh Summits at 540-658-8664 or email JSummits@staffordcountyva.gov.
