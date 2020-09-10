The Sun Gazette last week inaugurated an online “weekend edition,” providing fresh local news and bonus features online.
The edition can be found at https://sungazette.news each Friday beginning around noon. It is designed to provide readers with news of their communities that occurred after the deadlines of the company’s Arlington and Fairfax editions.
In addition to updated news and sports from the local area, there also will be a focus on home, real estate, health and family living, with bonus features throughout.
Access to the weekend editions, as with the regular papers, is free, and those with interest can sign up for a “reminder” e-mail set to arrive when they are posted online.
Sun Gazette's biased reporting is not needed 7 days a week. What is needed is an amicable divorce between the SG and Inside Nova and Inside Nova hires a staff journalist to cover Arlington County and Fairfax County.
