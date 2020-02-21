Buoyed by his party’s sweeping victories locally and statewide last fall and the infusion of new blood on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor John Foust (D) was upbeat about a host of initiatives Feb. 20 during his annual “State of McLean” speech to the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce.
New Board Members Make Strong Impressions: Fairfax County’s government tilted even more toward the Democrats after last November’s election and multiple initiatives likely will receive the go-ahead in the near future, Foust said.
“The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has taken giant leaps forward in terms of our addressing the environmental and climate-change issues,” said Foust, who first was elected to the board in 2007.
Last November’s election saw the retirements of Chairman Sharon Bulova (D) and Supervisors John Cook (R-Braddock), Catherine Hudgins (D-Hunter Mill) and Linda Smyth (D-Providence), who were succeeded respectively by Chairman Jeff McKay (D) and Supervisors James Walkinshaw (D), Walter Alcorn (D) and Dalia Palchik (D). Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee) was elected to McKay’s former seat on the board.
McKay is “doing a great job so far,” Foust said. “He’s out of the box running full-speed. And the four new members who joined the board are amazing talents. I’ve enjoyed working with them so much, right from the get-go . . . I’m looking forward to what we’re going to accomplish over the next four years.”
County May Get New Taxation Powers: Both houses of the General Assembly switched to Democratic control in January for the first item in a generation and Fairfax County officials hope legislation being considered by lawmakers will give counties equal taxation authority relative to cities and towns.
County officials want to diversify the tax base to reduce the burden on homeowners, Foust said. If that legislation passed, county officials could implement a meals tax without first holding a public referendum.
County voters in 1992 and 2016 turned down meals-tax referendums. Foust blamed the latter defeat on what he said was a concerted publicity push by the restaurant industry and poor funding on the pro-tax side.
But chamber member Bill Frazer said voters worried county officials would use a meals tax to raise more revenue and not reduce the real-estate-tax rate in return.
The town of Vienna’s meals tax finances capital-improvement projects. Foust said he was averse to allotting meals-tax revenues for specific purposes, such as capital projects or park and library operations.
“If you have money, you should prioritize based on needs, not based on categories,” he said. “You’ve got to say, do you trust the people you have elected to come to you, identify priorities, figure out how much money there is and invest in those priorities, or do you put down hard-and-fast rules?”
County parks and libraries are not as underfunded as agency officials say they are, with the former raising additional revenues through fees and the latter having its facilities financed by the county, Foust said.
Local Transportation Funds Likely to Be Restored: Foust expressed hope the General Assembly this year would restore between $30 million and $70 million of the $102 million worth of Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funds state lawmakers diverted last year as part of a dedicated-funding plan for the Metro system.
The restored funds will pay for roads, sidewalks and other transportation projects approved by Fairfax County officials, he said.
“If everything goes right, we’re going to be back to where we were – which is not where we need to be, but it’s a lot better than where we are right now,” Foust said.
Affordable-Housing Initiatives Continue: Fairfax County’s economic prosperity hinges largely on whether employees can afford to live there, Foust said.
“If our economy is working well and we’re growing and diversifying, all those other challenges we have, we can address them,” he said.
County officials will enhance efforts to create and preserve affordable housing, a key factor in attracting the workers needed to keep the local economy humming, Foust said.
Hundreds of lower-cost housing units are being added in Tysons, the Dulles Corridor and Reston, Foust said. The county’s “inclusive zoning” in those areas requires that at least 20 percent of new residential units in mixed-use redevelopments be affordable dwellings, he said.
County to Take Lead on Environment, Energy: Given a perceived lack of progress on environmental and energy issues at the state and federal levels, Fairfax County officials are embarking on several issues to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprints of the county and its residents, Foust said.
“Local governments are going to have to step up across the country – across the world – and start coming up with programs to help deal with climate-change challenges,” he said.
The county has begun a solar-power purchase agreement, which will bring solar panels to more than 100 buildings owned by the county government and its school system, and will install energy-saving LED bulbs on more than 50,000 street lamps, Foust said.
“The whole project pays for itself in a couple of years and then we start saving money,” he said.
County operations account for only about 3 percent of the jurisdiction’s carbon emissions, Foust said.
The county also has collected more than 4 million pounds’ worth of glass at its purple recycling bins since last April, Foust said. The glass items in recent years had been sent to landfills because of poor financial returns and problems caused by broken glass in the single-stream recycling system, he said.
County Executive to Propose Overall Strategic Plan: In order to ensure that the long-term objectives identified by various Fairfax County agencies are working harmoniously toward shared overall goals, County Executive Bryan Hill on Feb. 25 will present supervisors with a draft strategic plan, Foust said.
The plan, which Hill began drafting not long after supervisors hired him two years ago to succeed former County Executive Edward Long, will touch on education, transportation, housing, economic opportunities, the environment and other categories, Foust said.
Supervisors will show the public the vision document to ensure Hill’s conclusions are correct and then will approve the plan sometime mid-year, Foust said.
