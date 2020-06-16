The iconic glass office building at Valo Park in Tysons will be allowed to offer expanded retail options following the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval June 9.
The applicant, Tamares 7950 Owner LLC, will switch up to 65,000 square feet of existing ground-floor office space in the 11-story office building into secondary uses, such as a health club, conference center, auditorium and restaurants.
Some of those offerings already are there at the nearly 17-acre site, which is located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive. But under the new plan, those uses will be open to the public instead of serving as amenities for other tenants in the building, county planning staff said.
“The Valo Park application is really about repositioning an existing office building to address today’s market and really move it closer to the goals of the county’s comprehensive plan for Tysons,” said Scott Adams, the applicant’s attorney. “The history of this site and the building’s prominent architecture really are woven into the fabric of Tysons.”
The building has served as USA Today’s headquarters for most of its history, Adams said. While the campus faced inward to serve that tenant, the current owner has been trying to make the building functional for multiple tenants and more appealing to the modern office market, he said.
The current owner has added amenities and modernized tenant and common spaces throughout the building. These renovations, which mostly are finished, included lobby upgrades, installation of art throughout the building and site, and creation of a coffee shop and small store within the lobby, Adams said.
The newly approved plan will make the site more outward-facing by revitalizing the ground floor and making it easier to navigate. The plan will permit outdoor events on existing outdoor spaces at the site, which will bring the public to the property, and the applicant intends to make the conference center and auditorium available to outside groups, he said.
“We think that these changes are really going to attract people from outside the site and create the type of ground-level activity that the comprehensive plan for Tysons is really meant to facilitate,” Adams said. “We are not changing the existing building or site layout, which we think are quite beautiful and quite unique.”
The only significant changes to the building will be new ground-floor entrances and an outdoor seating area to facilitate the new users there. The plan also would allow a potential 5,000-square-foot restaurant, beer garden or craft-beverage business on top of the existing five-story parking garage. In addition, the applicant also would renovate an existing rooftop terrace.
“We view this project as something that’s going to move this part of Tysons closer to the goals in the comprehensive plan while also allowing the existing building to be more competitive in the current economic landscape,” Adams said.
The applicant consulted with the McLean Citizens Association and residents of McLean Hamlet, across the Dulles Access Road, on the application, which on May 26 received the Fairfax County Planning Commission’s recommendation.
The Planning Commission also approved a plan for the building’s new signage, which included provisions that the lighted signs facing McLean Hamlet would be turned off between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
But Chris Geyer, president of the McLean Hamlet Community Association, pressed for greater protection for residents who live across the highway from those signs.
“This is not enough time for children or anyone to get a full night’s sleep [with] lights shining upon them,” Geyer said. “We think eight hours per night would be much more reasonable.”
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said he hoped the applicant could reach an accommodation with those neighbors.
“I want to see a good-neighbor policy here,” Foust said.
Adams responded that the applicant would try to come to an agreement with McLean Hamlet that would curtail the signs’ illumination between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The applicant would use the currently approved sign hours only if a tenant insisted on them, he said.
Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) thanked the applicant for reducing the size, brightness and illumination hours of the site’s building-mounted signs.
“This application has struck a balance that mitigates the potential effects on the McLean Hamlet while also helping to refresh and energize this prominent building,” Palchik said.
Apart from the sign issue, “this is a really good application that is exactly moving Tysons in the direction that we all want to see it go [by] developing mixed-use reuse in what was essentially purely an office building,” Foust said. “This is really an important piece in the Tysons puzzle.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) concurred with his colleagues.
“I think this is a major step forward,” he said. “This is an integral part of Tysons.”
