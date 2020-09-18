Mint Cafe, a new restaurant on the southern edge of Tysons, will occupy the space of a former bank, following unanimous approval of special exception Sept. 15 by the Board of Supervisors.
The two-story building occupies a 25,287-square-foot property at 7787 Leesburg Pike, near Ramada Road. The 5,916-square-foot structure’s second floor will continue to be used for offices, but the restaurant will be located on the first floor where a former financial institution with drive-through capacity existed.
The new restaurant will not have a drive-through function, but instead will use that area for outdoor dining for up to 20 people. Officials estimate the facility at any given point would have about four employees and a maximum of 72 patrons.
The application will involve minimal land disruption and no new construction. The applicant, Mohamed El Rafaei, plans to replace and improve pedestrian ramps to the crosswalk at both the site’s entrances off of Ramada Road, as well as the north pedestrian crossing to the multipurpose trail along Leesburg Pike.
The applicant also will upgrade handicapped-ramp access from the parking lot; repaint all parking spaces, including ones for handicapped people; and plant 16 additional trees on the site’s peripheral landscaping to provide more screening for residences located to the north.
The restaurant will operate seven days per week between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., but will not have live entertainment or loud music, officials said.
The site will have 36 parking spaces for the restaurant and office uses, which is six more than required under the Planned Tysons Urban Center District regulations. Regular county zoning would have required 41 spaces overall, including 30 for the restaurant.
The Fairfax County Planning Commission recommended approval of the application July 29, and Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence) moved for its passage at the Sept. 15 meeting.
“Replacing an existing, vacant, first-floor bank use with a restaurant will help to rejuvenate this prominent location as you enter and exit Tysons on Leesburg Pike,” Palchik said. “The planting of 16 new trees will also help to spruce up this property.”
Palchik also supported the application’s adaptive-reuse aspects.
“A new restaurant and retention of an office use on the second floor of this existing building will fit well with the pending construction of a new hotel immediately behind this property,” she said.
