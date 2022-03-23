Pennsylvania-based A. Duie Pyle, a provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, plans to establish three cross-dock service centers in Virginia, including one in Manassas, the governor’s office announced in a news release.
The new Manassas facility at 10461 Colonel Court – which joins new operations in Richmond and Roanoke – will create 30 jobs. The facilities in Richmond and Roanoke will create 25 and 20 jobs, respectively.
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger welcomed the news. “It is these jobs which enable many of our residents to support their families and realize their dreams,” she said in the release.
Peter Latta, chairman and CEO of A. Duie Pyle, said expanding the company’s footprint with the new centers positions it to reach key metropolitan areas along the East Coast. “This strategic expansion enables us to improve shipping and schedules, while strengthening our overnight delivery capabilities to neighboring states.”
A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned, family-operated business, provides a range of transportation and distribution services supported by 27 less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers and 16 warehouses throughout the Northeast.
(0) comments
