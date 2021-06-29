Taco Rock continues its expansion across Northern Virginia with a third location opening this fall in the Falls Church Birch & Broad Shopping Center.
The restaurant at 1116 West Broad St., will be the largest of Taco Rock’s Virginia locations at 2,815 square feet. Scheduled to open in October, the new location will seat up to 85 people, with additional outdoor seating for up to 100 more.
Divaris Real Estate, which is assisting Taco Rock with its expansion, is looking for more sites for new restaurant sites in Fairfax, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly and Ashburn.
Taco Rock chef Mike Cordero, whose nine other Northern Virginia restaurants include Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza and Don Tito, opened the first Taco Rock in Rosslyn in 2019, and a second location in Fairfax County’s Pinecrest Plaza in January.
Cordero plans to expand the Taco Rock chain to as many as 12 locations.
