Target is the latest nationwide employer to announce it is raising its starting wage to $15 an hour.
The change will begin July 5, according to a news release Wednesday. Employees in stores and distribution centers will also receive a one-time bonus of $200.
“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target Corporation. “Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities.”
The retailer announced in 2017 that it would reach a $15 minimum wage by the end of 2020. The retailer has offered $2-an-hour temporary wage increases since March.
Virginia's minimum wage is at $7.25 an hour. A new law will increases the minimum wage to $9.50 as of May 1, 2021, and climb to $12 by 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.