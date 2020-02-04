The McLean Commercial Business Center task force will hold its next meeting on Monday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the McLean Governmental Center.
The task force is developing plans to guide development of the McLean business core, with a focus on land use, development intensity, transportation, public facilities and design standards.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-zoning/mclean-cbc-study.
