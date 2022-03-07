Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that Easy Dynamics Corporation, a technology services provider with a core focus in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and information sharing, will invest $100,000 to expand its operation in the Tysons area of Fairfax County.
The project will create 61 new jobs, including software engineers, business analysts, project managers, and other business support roles.
“Northern Virginia has emerged as one of the nation’s leading and thriving tech hubs for driving growth and innovation for our nation,” said Poupak Afshar, CEO of Easy Dynamics. “We chose Fairfax County as our corporate headquarters due to the proximity and access to federal agencies, industry partners, and top talent. Northern Virginia is home to the second largest cybersecurity workforce in the U.S. and the state’s attractive business climate make the area a fantastic location for technology companies of all sizes.”
Founded in 2006 in Fairfax County, Easy Dynamics brings well-architected solutions and management consulting to its clients and is committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service in all aspects of its organization, providing customers with technical excellence and the business acumen to advise on both tactical and strategic initiatives.
“We are proud to be the home of Easy Dynamics and gratified to see it continue to expand in Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). “The company also has been an innovator in workforce development, and we look forward to using our Fairfax County-funded talent initiative to help it grow in the county.”
“Congratulations to Easy Dynamics on the expansion of its operations in Fairfax County," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “The Board of Supervisors has worked hard to create an environment where businesses of all kinds, and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds, can grow and thrive, and I thank Poupak Afshar and her team at Easy Dynamics for the vote of confidence that they have shown in taking advantage of the assets we have built here for companies and their employees.”
Afshar noted that she and Easy Dynamics are working to broaden the tech talent pool being created now.
“Easy Dynamics has recently become one of the first Virginia-based companies to participate in Break Through Tech’s Sprinternship program, an initiative that aims to propel more young women into technology through corporate guidance and mentorship,” Afshar said. “We are committed to a more inclusive future of tech and invest in programs that develop the next generation of tech leaders in our community.”
The FCEDA worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Easy Dynamics’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for residents.
“Northern Virginia is a top-ranked tech talent market in the U.S. and Easy Dynamics will benefit from our industry workforce pipeline at its Fairfax County location,” Youngkin said. “Supporting the growth of existing businesses of all sizes is a priority, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide valuable assistance to the company in the recruitment and training of 61 new employees.”
