Telos Corporation, an Ashburn-based provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions has hired two new executives to expand its federal and commercial business.
Joining Telos is industry veteran and cybersecurity expert Josh Salmanson, the new senior vice president of technology solutions, and Lee Canterbury as vice president of corporate growth.
“Josh and Lee will bring a dynamism and energy that will be necessary to increase the velocity of our new business pursuits while strengthening the position of our technologies and increasing win rates across our federal and commercial portfolios,” said Mark Griffin, executive vice president of security solutions. “They each have track records of successfully growing business value across a vast portfolio of customer accounts and technology offerings."
Salmanson has nearly 30 years of experience as a senior cyber and information technology executive with organizations serving commercial and government customers. Recognized as one of the “Top 25 Cyber Execs to Watch,” he has led multiple teams on large programs of record for leading systems integrators and aerospace and defense firms.
He earned his master’s degree in information and telecommunications systems from Johns Hopkins University and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland.
Canterbury has over 35 years of successfully implementing business development strategies for commercial organizations serving the private and public sectors. Having led strategy and business development efforts across numerous federal government agencies, he holds a track record of funded contract awards valued at over $1.4 billion.
Canterbury served in executive positions at SAIC, General Dynamics IT and other federal technology companies. He earned two master’s degrees in business management and engineering management from George Mason University and two bachelor’s degrees from West Virginia University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.