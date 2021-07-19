Ashburn-based Telos Corp., which provides cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions, has appointed Mark Bendza as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 19.
Bendza previously was vice president in charge of investor relations at Honeywell International Inc. He has over 20 years of experience with global companies in investor relations, business development, financial planning, analysis, financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
“Mark brings a broad range of skills that will be important to us as a public company,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman of Telos. “His dedication to shareholders, customers and internal stakeholders, as well as to achieving our growth objectives, will be critical to our future success.”
Bendza said he is excited to join the company. “I have great respect for my predecessor, the entire executive team at Telos and their achievements, including the execution of the recent successful IPO."
Bendza succeeds Michele Nakazawa, who served as Telos CFO for over 17 years. Nakazawa, who will be preparing to retire, will stay on with the company on the senior executive team reporting to the CEO and working on special projects and to ensure an orderly transition.
“Michele has committed nearly two decades of service to Telos, most recently guiding us through our IPO and secondary offering,” said Wood. “As a key member of the executive team that helped transform the company, her dedication to the organization runs deep, as illustrated by her willingness to stay on to ensure a successful transition of the finance and accounting operation and her other responsibilities."
