The body’s nutritional status plays a vital role in the quality of life for seniors. As you age, your nutritional needs change and your body requires more of certain nutrients.
Changes in body composition, such as loss of muscle mass, diagnosis of chronic health conditions and increased use of prescription medicines, can impact nutrient needs.
Your nutritional status is critical as it can affect both your physical and mental performance. Studies show a single micronutrient deficiency can contribute to numerous disorders of the nervous system. Research suggests that nutritional deficiencies have been linked to specific neurodegenerative brain issues such as vascular dementia, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s, the most common dementia in the elderly, is a growing epidemic worldwide. In the United States, as many as 6.2 million people may have Alzheimer’s, according to a report from the Alzheimer’s Association in 2022. That number is estimated to increase to 13 million by 2050 due to the country’s aging population. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the country.
Studies have shown that the nutritional deficiencies below may have an effect on cognitive functioning and decline:
B vitamins: Inadequate levels of B vitamins play a role in cognitive decline. Vitamin B12 levels decline with age; therefore, the prevalence of Vitamin B12 deficiency increases in the elderly population.
Vitamin C: Vitamin C deficiency may have a role in neurocognitive dysfunction and may be associated with cognitive impairment, depression and confusion.
Calcium: Symptoms such as brain fog, impaired focus, memory loss, depression, anxiety and fatigue can occur with calcium deficiencies. Calcium is critical for proper nerve cell function.
Vitamin D: Vitamin D deficiency can accelerate age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.
Magnesium: Low blood magnesium increases the risk of several diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension. These ailments are associated with declined cognitive function.
What are the nutritional recommendations for these key vitamins and minerals?
The National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging recommends the following for men and women over age 50:
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
Men: 1.2 mg each day
Women: 1.1 mg each day
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
Men: 1.3 mg each day
Women: 1.1 mg each day
Vitamin B3 (Niacin)
Men: 16 mg each day
Women: 14 mg each day
Vitamin B6
Men: 1.7 mg each day
Women: 1.5 mg each day
Vitamin B12
Men: 2.4 mcg each day
Women: 2.4 mcg each day
Vitamin C
Men: Aim for 90 mg each day
Women: Aim for 75 mg each day
Calcium
Men: 1,000 mg each day (1,200 mg each day after age 70)
Women: 1,200 mg each day
Vitamin D
Men: 15 mcg (600 IU) each day (over age 70 at least 20 mcg or 800 IU)
Women: 15 mcg (600 IU) each day (over age 70 at least 20 mcg or 800 IU)
Magnesium
Men: 420 mg each day
Women: 320 mg each day
It’s important to discuss your specific nutritional needs with your primary care provider. Addressing your nutritional deficiencies can improve your quality of life now and in the future.
Shelia Kirkbride is chief operating officer of Paladin Life Care and has more than 20 years of experience providing personalized mental health and wellness coaching. Based in Arlington, Paladin Life Care provides a full scope of services to seniors and those with disabilities. Visit PaladinLifeCare.com for more information.
