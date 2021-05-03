Paul Henry has joined The Virginian, a premier senior living community in Fairfax, as director of food and beverage.
With more than 30 years’ experience in food service operations, Henry will create a signature dining experience and manage restaurant operations for The Virginian.
“Paul is one of our first strategic hires as we reimagine The Virginian into a best-in-class senior living community,” said Andrew Carle, executive director of The Virginian. “Our vision is to be a true differentiator in dining for prospective residents. Paul’s background in restaurant and airline hospitality and his understanding of the trends in senior living communities from his work at Thomas Circle will be a big advantage in creating new food and beverage concepts."
Henry joins The Virginian from The Residences at Thomas Circle, a Washington senior living community, where as director of food and beverage he opened the new Bistro Café and improved the menu selections.
Previously, Henry was food service director for FAME Food Management, where he was responsible for the administration and technical management for food services, and director of dining at the Library of Congress. He also has worked at Sibley Memorial Hospital and Georgetown Hospital, and he entered the airline catering business running all food service operations for Lufthansa in the United States and at Dulles and Reagan National airports for 20 years.
At The Virginian, Henry will be responsible for five new restaurant concepts, including Latitude 77, The Virginian's casual bistro; the Stonehouse Dining Room; The Clubhouse bar; Rock Creek Grill, and The Cellar.
The Virginian is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation. The current buildings and grounds will be transformed into luxury independent living apartment homes and a complete continuum of care, including assisted living, memory care, long term nursing and skilled nursing. Renovations will be completed in phases through fall 2022.
